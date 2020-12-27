Analyzing Regis (NYSE:RGS) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Regis has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regis and Spark Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regis currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.16%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regis and Spark Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million 0.50 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -15.80 Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.04 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.47

Spark Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis. Regis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -25.66% -10.22% -1.52% Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Regis beats Spark Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

