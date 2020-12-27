Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

PLAN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 515,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,910. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after buying an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,016 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,328,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

