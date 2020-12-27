AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANAB. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

ANAB opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

