AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

