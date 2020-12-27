AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of OraSure Technologies worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of -386.54 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

