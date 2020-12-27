AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,502 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fitbit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,195,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fitbit by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fitbit by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $6.84 on Friday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $363.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

