AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 45.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 67.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 265.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 294.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

