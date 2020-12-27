AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $868,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CarParts.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 50.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,031.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

