AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQB. ValuEngine cut AquaBounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQB opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514,747 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.