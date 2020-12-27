Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,505,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

