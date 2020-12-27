Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Arch Resources stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $614.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

