Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

ARCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.81.

ARCO opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 399,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

