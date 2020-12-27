Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of ARNA opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.