Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARDS opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.