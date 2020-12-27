Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $11.12 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $876.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.