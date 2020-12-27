ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on ASMIY. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS ASMIY remained flat at $$210.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.37. ASM International has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $212.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.30.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 22.44%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

