ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

ASMIY remained flat at $$210.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.30. ASM International has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 22.44%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

