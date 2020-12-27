Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Price Up 2%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 1,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

ASBFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.