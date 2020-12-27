ATN (ATN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,811.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $688,603.61 and $9,811.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, Hotbit and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00126948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00631297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00155297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00321529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00085449 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.