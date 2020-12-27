Auctus Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $12,478.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00046366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00292856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.08 or 0.02095930 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,245,110 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

