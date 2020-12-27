Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avanos Medical worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of AVNS opened at $46.72 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.10, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

