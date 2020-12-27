Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

AXTA opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 74.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

