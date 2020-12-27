Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00382.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

BBD opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

