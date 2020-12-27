Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.25. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 6.72% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

