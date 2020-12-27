Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $48,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.99 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average of $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

