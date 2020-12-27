BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.14). BeiGene posted earnings per share of ($6.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year earnings of ($17.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.02) to ($16.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($15.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $420,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,703 shares of company stock valued at $44,841,584. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BeiGene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $263.72. 77,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.63. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

