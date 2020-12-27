Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,415 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $450.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

