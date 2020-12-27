BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (HZU.TO) (TSE:HZU) Trading 1% Higher

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (HZU.TO) (TSE:HZU)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.32 and last traded at C$19.25. 25,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 292,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.76.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (HZU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (HZU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.