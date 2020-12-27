BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Head-To-Head Survey

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Battle North Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $42.93 billion N/A $7.96 billion $3.58 18.20 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BHP Group and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 6 9 0 2.60 Battle North Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 126.18%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than BHP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Summary

BHP Group beats Battle North Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

