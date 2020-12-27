BidaskClub Downgrades Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

