BidaskClub Downgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Hold

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

