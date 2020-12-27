BidaskClub Downgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.29.
Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.