BidaskClub Downgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

