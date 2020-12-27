BidaskClub Downgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $319.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in West Bancorporation by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in West Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 144,117.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in West Bancorporation by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

