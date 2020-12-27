BidaskClub Upgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to “Sell”

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AVITA Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.15. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $55.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $441,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

