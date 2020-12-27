BidaskClub Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Buy

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,589,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,589 shares of company stock valued at $38,006,762. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

