BidaskClub Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.17 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $158,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

