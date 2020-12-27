BidaskClub Upgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $172.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Proto Labs by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 17.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

