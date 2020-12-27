BidaskClub Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

