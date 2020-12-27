BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.48. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 139,648 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

