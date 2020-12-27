Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $90.27 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

