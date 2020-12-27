BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

BLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BioLineRx stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

