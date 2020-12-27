BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

