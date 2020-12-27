Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0088

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $114,982.94 and $3,795.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

