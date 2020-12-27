Bitcoinus Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,468.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,888.75 or 1.00017881 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

