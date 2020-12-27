Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0098

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Bitradio has a market cap of $93,029.79 and approximately $153.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005213 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,461,111 coins and its circulating supply is 9,461,107 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

