BlackRock Inc. Acquires 479,955 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Uxin were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 124.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uxin alerts:

UXIN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Uxin Limited has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.95.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.