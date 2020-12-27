BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

