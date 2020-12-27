BlackRock Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

