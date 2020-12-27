BlackRock Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.37% of Potbelly worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 222.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

