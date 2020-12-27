BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of USA Truck worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $141.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

